P!we, and the child test positive for the coronavirus, in order to recover, and the singer is giving US$ 500 thousand – and- Him-News

The singer, P!we went to one of the millions of people around the world who have contracted the coronavirus, as well as his son Jameson, 3 years old. Fortunately, they have already gone through the process of recovery and is made whole. It was the one she had explained in her Instagram on the night of Friday (03). Very much aware of the delicate moment that the world is in the midst of this, she also made a donation of$ 500, a thousand to the Emergency Fund at the Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, pennsylvania.

“There are two

weeks ago, my son was three years old, Jameson’s, and I was experiencing symptoms of

the Covid-19. Fortunately, our doctor, the primary care have access to

test and I tested positive,” he reminded her.

“My family was living in the house and still continue in the

the last two weeks, following the instructions of our physician. Just a few

a few days ago, we have been re-tested and now we are thankfully negative,” he said.

P!we also take the opportunity to point to the disarray within the United States. “It’s a travesty, and a failure of our government to make the tests more widely accessible. This disease is a serious one and a real one. People need to know that the disease affects the young and the old, the healthy and the unhealthy, the rich and the poor, and we need to make the test free of charge and accessible in order to protect our children, our families, friends and communities.”

In the end, it

it also announced a generous donation. “In an effort to support the professional

health care that they are fighting on the front line every day, and I’m giving

$500,000 to the Emergency Fund at the Temple University Hospital in

Philadelphia, pennsylvania, in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who has worked there for 18 years

in the Cardiomyopathy. In addition, I am donating$ 500,000 to the Bottom of the Crisis in the

Emergency Covid-19, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles,” he wrote.

The singer took the opportunity to thank the health care professionals. Thank you to all of our health care professionals, and anyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You guys are our heroes! In the next couple of weeks are crucial-please keep it in the house. Please. Is here to stay. In the house,” he said.

Recently, other celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, and Angelina Jolie have also been shown to have empathy when you make a contribution intended for the treatment and prevention of Covid-as many as 19 in the states of Mississippi and Tennessee, making donations to organizations that fight to the coroanvírus, and to maintain the power of the children of the vault, respectively.

Check out the posting in the P!we are:

