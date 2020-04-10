Pyong Lee is the greatest color commentator of the BBB20, and you can prove it

The BBB20, in spite of being in its final stages, there is still a lot of the inside of the house. There are still 10 players remaining, the prize is R$ 1.5 million, and Thelma, a Piece or a Babu can go out today in the Wall as a Surprise.

At the same time, with a lot of people in the house, key players have already left the house, and as the Pyong Lee.

The hipnólogo, which has been considered to be one of the greatest players of the WEEK, he went out of the BBB20 it’s been nearly three weeks, but that the house has not come out of it”, in the sense that he talks about (almost) everything that’s going on in there.

Here are some of the reasons that prove that the Pyong is the greatest color commentator in the BBB20 out here!

When he had gone out of the house, and he was still getting used to the life here, and their young son, Jake), he was already boasting of some of the “good ones” that I had left in the house

I left you a good life. He got on my bed up https://t.co/afQtBUrBXB — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 21, 2020

Now, yes, download. https://t.co/ILDdlHbqGC — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 21, 2020

The people also came to feel nostalgic for a time when it came out of the house and began to demand his return, but he made it a point to make it clear that this did not arise.

The master @boninho you decide to do this https://t.co/8kiQmB1Qxx — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 23, 2020

Even when the subject has nothing to do with him, Pyong, had to say. He asked that the audience for this love for Daniel, who has been out with more than an 80% on the wall three times.

We will care for him in the nets #TeamPyong Brazil is a sick person on the internet. Zero empathy for people and their families. Only we have the perfect judge in the world of the internet, you are in luck https://t.co/G40efm1hfI — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 26, 2020

The Punishment of the Monster, the Priest and the Babu were reminiscent of Pyong, which was for less and less, and he was there, he’s on Twitter.

This is love for me. I think I was cute. https://t.co/4q7iE3bFtF — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 29, 2020

During the program, Pyong you came to do 8 spells under the water, he swore that the was going to go, but that’s not the case.

I was disappointed that none of the 8 spells under the water has gone into the issue on or after :/ https://t.co/UJapTnZ7dz — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 29, 2020

Even when you don’t have to talk about, Pyong was going to go there and talk to the CUSTOMERS. And, missed.

For my song favorite of the WEEK. Thank you, couch https://t.co/kK6MjxMHU8 — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 29, 2020

Oh, by the Prior, criticizing the culture of K-Pop for you to see what’s going on here. Pyong was not there, but it was, you understand, right? lol)

Well… THE pb’s are always winning the Billboard TOP SOCIAL ARTIST Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and many others internationally. Kpop must be real, right. If you enjoy Kpop raises his hand https://t.co/vwBcMemEoF — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 29, 2020

And Pyong loved to play around inside of the house, guess the walls. And what did he do when he left?

We will kick you out of the reality show three times now?

Remembering that She and I are already on the wall. You have a vote in the house, indication as one of the leader, and the latter pulls on the other person. Cool. — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 30, 2020

Even when their rivals are in the house, praised, Pyong was put on to speak to a falr on the subject. If it bounces off of the reviews say if you are not going to talk about the good things, right?

Us. Thank you, Babu, I took a knee in the back (actually several) out of the house… I threw it right https://t.co/opD2bhGYia — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 31, 2020

And when was the Wall between Her and the Maintenance? (Yes, that’s because She was only a supporting role). Pyong has made to effort to take Her to the house.

It’s true #TeamManu And #TeamPyong You already know, know what I mean. Even the elimination, focus on the total amount. In the course. https://t.co/7HrdNaZurm — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) March 31, 2020

The brother has also replied to some of the famous ones that were fully engaged in the Wall of the BBB20.

WE are VERY BEMMMM SO LET’s go https://t.co/KVVZBlr7oQ — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

The truth https://t.co/fdcUdE6a5V — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

He took fun with the irony of a video, Hadson, his BBB20, when the Priest was out.

I like the Hadbala. It was kind of funny. In my conversations with him, and it was the best https://t.co/jCuFsFsXcN — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

When the Babu, and the Priest came to the hospital and to discuss, in-Pyong, was there commenting on everything.

Babu dropped out of the University. I https://t.co/IUnsvF0U1k — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

Oh, that reminds us of the fun to guess the walls? As it is, he also commented on the end of the BBB20

Rafa, Manu and Thelma https://t.co/UNdJTwwbjN — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

And to celebrate the fact that the Wall between the Priest, the Manu and She has hit the 1.5 billion votes cast. Further, a sample of whom Pyong was out of the house, but he was still in the WIKI.

Well done to all those involved. In brazil, fans from all participants, and especially to those responsible @boninho James, executive management and staff of the @bbb ! You guys are geniuses! https://t.co/u0GNFttUJg — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

And it’s not that, at the time when the whole world thought that the stick could break out between him and Her out of the house, and the two have remained friends? Oh, that’s right, that’s all told to you on Twitter for a Pyong.

Those who are going to the BBB, you know, separate things. The game is in the game. https://t.co/R48PnorCgv — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

We recognize each other 😀 https://t.co/l2hCLWbny8 — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 1, 2020

When Iza just snapped his fingers and all over the world, and found that it was the traditional sign of Pyong, and he went over the edge.

In the heart of https://t.co/1qDwGchzb1 — Pyong Lee 조영래) (@PyongLeeTV) April 2, 2020

Oh, and in the same feast, when the Priest came to the program WEEK for THE division, in the studio, he emulated the choreography of the Pyong, which of course has been commented upon by the hipnólogo.