Redemption, a film by Chris Hemsworth in the Series, gets a first trailer

A lot of sentimental!

The rescue this is the latest production from the Netflix with Chris Hemsworth, the film is a thriller and action, which had its first trailer released.

In the film, Hemsworth plays a soldier of fortune named What A Rake with a past that is emotionally difficult. In the story, he faces his mission is more dangerous to try to rescue the child kidnapped at the head of a federal felony.

See also: – Chris Hemsworth has not yet read the script for Thor: the Love and Make up! – Netflix accounts for your new content, they are not dubbed – [Quiz] What is the serial of the Series, you should maratonar?

This is the first part of the Hargrave as a director, but the director had already been working as second unit director on the The Avengers: Infinite War and Upcoming Deadline. Even the script for the film was co-written by Joe Russoone of the directors of the films mentioned, which also makes The rescuealong with his brother Anthony Russothe director of the last batch of film from the The avengers.

Check out the trailer:

The rescue making his debut in the Netflix on the 24th of April.

Also, check out: