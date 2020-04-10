Rocketman: you know the story of Elton John and Taron Egerton in the film, the News film

Rocketman has done more than win an academy award (and our hearts) with a super Song, Original, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again Elton John, accompanied by Taron Egerton. The production approach is a bit more of John, of this iconic figure who made history, and it put Egerton in the center of the stage to show off all her talents to not only acting, but also in the vocals.

Inspired by the success of the Rocketman on the web Movies and to tell you a little bit more about this duo, the AdoroCinema you’ve selected a few facts of the relationship between Elton John and Taron Egerton, has more history than just the time of the production of Rocketman.

YOUR SONG

As we will see in the movie, and Your Song is one of the songs that was born out of the collaboration between Bernie Taupin and Elton John. It not only marked the generations by all of the emotion and of sensitivity with it, as it is also made a part of the Moulin Rouge – Love in Red (2001). Don’t we all remember that scene is iconic, isn’t he?

In addition, Taron Egerton, and the song is over… The actor has had not only in their walks with the father-in-lulled by the creation of Taupin and Elton john, as well as the chose for her audition at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, in a free translation). The music is not only made up part of the time most important in the beginning of his career, as well as some of her greatest work as an actor — even to this day.

THE NAME OF ONE WHO SINGS, THE EVILS AMAZES

The super-production is the Name of one Who Sings, the Evils Amazes (2016) will be featured, with names like Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese WitherspoonJennifer Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. And it is misleading to think that all of this is a class rule only on the actions: the production of a full plate for those looking for music, fun and of high quality.

Therefore, the Egerton did not miss the opportunity to let go of the voice, you know? The actor (or should I say his?) stunning vocal on ” I’m Still Standing … one of the super songs born from the collaboration of Bernie Taupin and Elton John! Little did I know, the young actor who, in his situation, he played the role of the gorilla Was, but I was already training hard for the Rocketman that was soon to be in your way.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Kingsman: The Circle of Gold (the year 2017), the second chapter in the franchise, starring Taron Egerton, has given the duo the one of the first opportunities to actually get to know each other. Elton john performed the Album in production, and it showed a side of her that he had not yet seen: his ability to finish off the henchmen of the villain, played by Julianne Moore.

During the recording of the marriage of Eggsy and his bride, the Princess Tilde (Hanna Alström), it was when Elton John took the first chance to get closer to the actor. And, from that point on, the partnership between the two was instant and natural. It is not surprising then that John is many incredible praise of the Egerton, as:

“I don’t think I’ve heard in my entire life is someone else singing it

my songs are better than Taron Egerton”.

Elton John

You want to (re -) seeing the outcome of this super friendship has yielded for the first time, and dancing to the sounds of some of the songs are the most iconic of today? Rocketman it is available on the web Movies.