Rolling Stone’s · Lives of the quarantine, Eddie Vedder, Lady Gaga, and Djonga, check out the dates and how to watch each and every one

The presentations in the format of a live, has made great success during a period of social isolation, because of the pandemic of the new coronaviruses. In the last week, for instance, to the fans, and had a meeting with the Jorge e Matheus, Linda Thomas and Bruno & Marrone. The queen of the sofrência even broke the record for the number of people watching live at the same time show the YouTube video with 3.5 million people.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, some of the artists have also been mobilized to prepare for the festivals, with a variety of presentations. At the end of the first quarter, for example, Elton John he organized the iHeart Living Room Concert (the Festival of the Living Room, in a literal translation) in order to raise funds for the Ngo Feeding America, and the First responder (s) Children’s Foundation, in addition to the ease of the quarantine of the fans.

The festival has hosted shows from the Davethe The Foo Fighters, Was Eilish, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys-The, Billie Joethe Green Day and to the others.

While there is not yet an estimate of when the large cities will be, the more the artists are going to invest in a winning formula for the quarantine, and, with it, you will need to arrange to be able to watch live from your favorite artist.

When you think about it, separate your lives, they are going to roll over in the next few weeks. Please see below for the schedule and how to watch it:

Rennan da Penha

Where and when to watch it. Friday-Sunday, 10/04, at 19, the official channel of the artist on YouTube

Mark & Vegas Mode

Where and when to watch it. Friday-Sunday, 10/04, at 19, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

KBL

Where and when to watch it. Friday-Sunday, 10/04, at 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Djonga

Where and when to watch it. Friday-Sunday, 10/04, at 21, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

MC Don Juan

Where and when to watch it. Friday-Sunday, 10/04, at 21: 30 on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Diplo

Where and when to watch it. The Sets each day to 0h on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Gusttavo Lima

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 11/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Fresno

Where and when to watch it. On Friday, 17/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Wesley Safadão

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 18/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Lady Gaga

The singer will take part in the campaign, “One world: #TodosEmCasa” of the World Health Organization. Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, the 18th, at 21, the official channels of the Global Citizen, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, YouTube, and Facebook.

The transmission will also have shows in the Eddie Vedderthe Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Christy Elish, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and to the others.

Rust

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, at 16 pm, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Henrique e Juliano

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, at 18 o’clock, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Who’s Excited

Where and when to watch it. Sunday 26/04, at 18 o’clock, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

