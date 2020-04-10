Rupert Grint, the Ron-Harry Potter and the deathly hallows is going to be a daddy! What you should know:

The actor Rupert Grint, the Ron Weasley of the Harry Potter films, has revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant

The actor Rupert Grintwho was known for playing the Ron Weasley in the film Harry Potter and the deathly hallows is going to be a daddy! Russell, who is 31 years of age, has announced that he and his girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, you are expecting a baby.

Georgia is expecting the couple’s first child. The press service of the actor has confirmed the news on Friday (10). With the assistance of the press, the actor had the following to say: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are very happy to announce that we are going to have a baby, and I would like to ask for privacy at this time”.

Georgia Groome is a british actress who became well-known through the movie, Cat, Wires, Dental floss and Out. She and Rupert Grint have been together since 2011.

The announcement of the pregnancy came a day after the pair have been photographed on the way to the grocery store to buy items for the set. In the picture is made by the paparazzis, Georgia, showed off a pregnant belly as well apparent.

Rupert is the first one out of the three main actors of Harry Potter have a son. So much for Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter and the deathly hallows does not yet have any children.

The pregnancy took many users by surprise. This is because, as an actor it is very discreet in relation to his personal life, only a few people know who he was dating. And a few people even knew he was dating a famous actress for more than nine years. “Guys, I had no idea that she’s ‘Cats, Yarn, Dental, and Out, and the Ron Weasley of the Harry Potter books were a married couple since September 2011! I’m shocked!”, here is a site.

