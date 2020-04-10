Scarlett Johansson speaks to the unexpected format of the movie

After 10 years of its release in cinemas, such as Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett Johansson the star of the first film, ” land of the The Black Widow. The long-awaited, long in the Marvel comics, he promises to bring a lot of emotion, even more so after the sacrifice of the heroine in the Avengers: Ultimatum. And, according to the star, and the fans will be able to see the production that’s a little different than what you are used to.

“One of the themes of the film, it’s a family,” says the star of the show in a recent interview with the In Total, The Film. The actress adds: “what is a family? How does this set us apart? How our past defines us? Our family – like setting – makes up who we are, for better or for worse?”.

To the family, and the illustrations are close to life In it will be of the utmost importance in the development of the plot. This is the opportunity for the fans to understand some of the situations that led up to their choices in the future, in addition to being able to find out more about the history of the music. And it is expected to be great. The film is one of the most eagerly-awaited.

In long, the broker will face complicated situation after the emergence of a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past. In the midst of so many conflicts, and Natasha Romanoff still have to face up to important people that you have just left behind, and fight back against a relentless force that wants to destroy your life.

“I think that’s part of the genius of Kevin Feige is that he’s always thinking about what the fans expect of them, and then give them something that they never could have dreamed of,” said Johansson. “The idea of Natasha Romanoff in the united states the family is the one thing least expected, and I had to realize that this is it because there is a big change in tone”.

The film, which opens on to the Phase 4 of the MCU, it is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the film also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov/ Guardian is Red, with Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and O. T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason.

Remember, because of the pandemic of the new Coronavirus, in the first The Black Widow it was pushed back.

Watch the trailer:

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

Comments