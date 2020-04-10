Selena Gomez releases music video for “Boyfriend”

Selena Gomez launched today (10) in the music video for “Boyfriend”, a song that incorporates Rarehis new full-length studio album. In the video, which can be seen from the above, she has a lot of meetings.

The third album from the Service, which brings about equity to Kid Cudi and 6LACK, it includes the previously unveiled the singles “Lose ” You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now. Launched in January, the album has reached the top of the charts of the top-selling records in the us on the Billboard 200 chart.

Recently, the “No You to Love Me” became the first music Service to get to the top of the charts in the united states. Rare following the release of the 2015 and from the Service, Revival.