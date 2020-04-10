Selena Gomez releases the new songs “Boyfriend”, “She”, and “Souvenir”

Selena Gomez today unveiled three new songs, which is part of a deluxe edition of their latest album, Rareavailable now on digital platforms. The lyric video for “Boyfriend”, “She”, and “Souvenir” can be checked both above and below.

The third album from the Service, which brings about equity to Kid Cudi and 6LACK, it includes the already unveiled singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now. Launched in January, the album has reached the top of the charts of the top-selling records in the us on the Billboard 200 chart.

Recently, the “No You to Love Me” became the first music Service to get to the top of the charts in the united states.

Rare following the release of the 2015 and from the Service, Revival.