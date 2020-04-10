Sign-indicates the 8-series to watch, if you disconnect from the world and relax at home

Fremulon



There are days when all you need is to relax and forget about problems. With this in mind, the Netflix to list a few the series not available in the catalog that can help you with that.

With the options of combining romance, mystery and a healthy dose of comedy, such as 8 productions, are the perfect place to relax and to give you a good laugh without having to go out of the house. To see all of you.

Is there a combo system for a series to watch, when you want to get THE BOAÇA: 👮♀️Brooklyn Nine-Nine

😇The Good Place

🐶It’s bob!

💕Grace and Frankie

🤱Fuller’s The Big Red House

🤦Jane The Virgin

🏆Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

🥳Love The Occasional — Netflix-Brazil (@NetflixBrasil) April 2, 2020

A series to watch on Netflix, and relax

“For The Love Of The Occasional

Stephanie Branchu/, Netflix And More



“For the love of the Occasional” follow Allen (Zita Hanrot) is the only single in the group of friends of mine, who suffers from love. Without understanding the reason for this is, the girls decide to hire an escort, to renew the faith of the protagonist’s relationships, but the idea of just running away out of control.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Netflix



“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” certainly you do if you have a lot of fun. The series follows the day-to-day for the 99th Precinct of the New York Police in Brooklyn, which is scheduled for the follies committed by the detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), who constantly challenges the new captain, Ray Holt (Andre Braugher).

“It’s bob!”

Netflix



Number one is directly involved, “It’s bob!” turns around and said he Bartello (Solvan Naim, a resident of Bushwick, who spends his days taking care of Bruno, his pet dog, doing everything to make sure that the partner is well respected by the neighborhood in the way that you deserve.

“Fuller House”

Michael Yarish/Netflix



A Spin-off of “Three’s Too much”, “Fuller’s the big red House” is one of the success of the streaming platform, and follows the adventures of a family of Tanner, after Tanner-Fuller’s (Candace Cameron-Bure to become your husband and you need to take care of the three children’s personalities quite the opposite: the JD (Michael Campion), Max (Elias Harger), and little Tommy.

“Grace and Frankie”

Netflix



“Grace and Frankie” is one of those comedies will never forget. In the series, Grace’s (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) to observe their lives turned upside down when they are taken by surprise by the revelation that their husbands are in love with each other and plan to marry.

“Jane The Virgin”

IMDB



You’ve probably heard of “Jane The Virgin”. The series revolves around Jane (Gina Rodriguez) who, after having sworn to remain a virgin until marriage, and ends up being the victim of a medical error, and passed on to an artificial insemination accident, causing their plans to change dramatically.

“The Good Place”

Netflix



Eleanor (Kristen Bell) who died and went to heaven, it’s called “The Good Place” (the Place of the Good, in the last book. But it was all a mistake, that she was not a person, not at all good in the land. Right now, she’s going to have to pretend to be nice in order to remain in paradise. But for how much longer you’ll be able to hide your true self?

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

(Eric Liebowitz/Netflix



Following the changes, and a reality check-this is what Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), you need to face to be rescued from a cult in the game in the “Unbreaklabe not the girl next door Schimidt”. For a start, the life, the main character moves to New York city, and you realize that you live in a world that was thought to no longer exist.

You can watch on Netflix