Sophie Turner tells us whether the returns in Marvel’s, after the failure of the Phoenix-Black

In the current era of the franchise, from the films X-Men, you should end up with The New Mutants, in the 20th Century, the Studios, focusing on the heroes of the young.

Directed by Josh Boone, and featuring an ensemble cast of characters from the comic books, will make his first appearance in the series, X-Men, the film will offer the audience an experience that is relatively more focused on the horror of the previous parts of the series.

Unfortunately, for the fans, they would still have to wait a little bit longer to be able to take advantage of the experience and, due to the multi-coronavirus, which has led Disney to cancel the final launch date, the 3rd of April.

Directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants (that is in the starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry in the Back.