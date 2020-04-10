Sophie Turner tells us whether the returns in Marvel’s, after the failure of the Phoenix-Black

Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in the movie X-Men, he revealed in a recent interview to the Variety magazine if I’d be able to live in the changing – right now in the Marvel movies.
Even with a failure at the box office of the last film in the franchise, X-Men: Phoenix force, the Black, the actress proved to be willing to continue in that role.
Recommended content:
Avengers: Ultimate created [SPOILER] fans of the Marvel comics, did not see
“I don’t know what’s the deal, if Disney wants to keep up with the X-Men franchise [ou não]it, ” said Turner. “But I’d be willing to go back to the esssa character, and with this cast, the experience. The actress stressed: “We have a lot of fun in those movies. I would do anything to return. It is worth noting that, following the acquisition of FOX, Disney, and the X-Men get their hands on a brand new reboot, and it will be included in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, in the very near future. The stars of the Upcoming Ultimatum to invade it live to the managing director of Thor, Ragnarok
In the current era of the franchise, from the films X-Men, you should end up with The New Mutants, in the 20th Century, the Studios, focusing on the heroes of the young. Directed by Josh Boone, and featuring an ensemble cast of characters from the comic books, will make his first appearance in the series, X-Men, the film will offer the audience an experience that is relatively more focused on the horror of the previous parts of the series. Unfortunately, for the fans, they would still have to wait a little bit longer to be able to take advantage of the experience and, due to the multi-coronavirus, which has led Disney to cancel the final launch date, the 3rd of April. Directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants (that is in the starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry in the Back.
See also:
“I don’t know what’s the deal, if Disney wants to keep up with the X-Men franchise [ou não]it, ” said Turner. “But I’d be willing to go back to the esssa character, and with this cast, the experience.
The actress stressed: “We have a lot of fun in those movies. I would do anything to return.
It is worth noting that, following the acquisition of FOX, Disney, and the X-Men get their hands on a brand new reboot, and it will be included in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, in the very near future.
The stars of the Upcoming Ultimatum to invade it live to the managing director of Thor, Ragnarok
In the current era of the franchise, from the films X-Men, you should end up with The New Mutants, in the 20th Century, the Studios, focusing on the heroes of the young. Directed by Josh Boone, and featuring an ensemble cast of characters from the comic books, will make his first appearance in the series, X-Men, the film will offer the audience an experience that is relatively more focused on the horror of the previous parts of the series. Unfortunately, for the fans, they would still have to wait a little bit longer to be able to take advantage of the experience and, due to the multi-coronavirus, which has led Disney to cancel the final launch date, the 3rd of April. Directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants (that is in the starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry in the Back.
In the current era of the franchise, from the films X-Men, you should end up with The New Mutants, in the 20th Century, the Studios, focusing on the heroes of the young.
Directed by Josh Boone, and featuring an ensemble cast of characters from the comic books, will make his first appearance in the series, X-Men, the film will offer the audience an experience that is relatively more focused on the horror of the previous parts of the series.
Unfortunately, for the fans, they would still have to wait a little bit longer to be able to take advantage of the experience and, due to the multi-coronavirus, which has led Disney to cancel the final launch date, the 3rd of April.
Directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants (that is in the starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry in the Back.