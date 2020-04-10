Squad-Suicide | James Gunn said that the post production has not yet suffered from the delays

James Gunn he confirmed in a publication on Twitter, the production and post-production of “theThe Squadron’s Suicide” you haven’t suffered from delays on account of the COVID-19. The director is still working on the editing of the film, right from your home.

It is worth noting that the shoot was completed in just a few days before the disease hit several countries all around the world.

Check it out:

Details On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 06, 2021, which is under the direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

With respect to long-original -, the original cast will have their backs Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie as harley quinn.

In the case of new arrivals, we have Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Mix) – Melchior how to Hunt Mice David Dastmalchian as a Man in the Balls, and Steve Agee as the Jaws of the King.