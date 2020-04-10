Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Stardust: The life of a Star that is available in the Prime Video? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

Stardust: The Mystery of the Star of the film is Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance 2h07min of the length in the direction of the Matthew Vaughn and the stars Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, Ben Barnes,, Kate Magowan, Melanie Hill, Charlie Cox, Henry Cavill and Sienna Miller. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

A great movie of adventure and fantasy that you can escape all the clichés of the fairy tales and the legends we’re used to it, but it still brings a charming story, adapted from the work of Neil Gaiman. The choice of the cast is very well done, visual, charming and the plot amazing.

Technical Data

Name: Stardust: The life of a Star .

. Date of issue: 09/08/2007 .

.

Synopsis: The young man called Tristan tries to win the love of the beautiful but cold Victoria, going in search of a falling star. The journey takes him to a land that was forgotten, and the mysterious, in addition to the walls of the city. However, Tristan is not the only one behind the shooting star. Of the four sons of the king of Stormhold, and that the spirits of three children who have died are also in the back of it, as well as the witch Lamia, who wants to use it to restore youth. In order to meet all of these competitors are Tristan will have to earn the love of the star, which has transformed into a girl named Yvaine.

Director: Matthew Vaughn

The cast: Ian McKellen , Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, Ben Barnes, , Kate Magowan, Melanie Hill, Charlie Cox, Henry Cavill , Sienna Miller . Length: 2h07min A Note To Imdb: 7.6 / 10 the 245833 users.





The Trailer

Panel️ to see the Press Video

So, what do you think of the movie Stardust: The life of a Star? Let us know in the comments!

