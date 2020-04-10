Taika Waititi reveals concept art for “Thor” Love and Thunder

Although I have been trying to fool some of the fans with a phony script for Me: Love and Thunder during the transmission of the “Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi it gave at least a hint of what viewers can expect from the new film. During his live in the Instagramthe filmmaker has unveiled some of the concept art for the feature.

In the photo, you can see what it looks like to be an “aerial image” of the New Asgard, a colony of the asgardianos on the Land shown on the Upcoming Deadlineand the new costume from the battle of Miek, who also seems to be getting a suit on and go back to the days of “party” – check it out below:

In addition to the returns of the Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the film will also Tessa Thompson back as a Valkyrie. Speculation that the recent, also pointed to the escalation of the Christian Bale in a paper that has not yet been revealed.

The launch is scheduled for the 18th of February, in the year 2022.