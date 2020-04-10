Taika Waititi will to live watching it, and commenting that ” Thor: Ragnarok

After Jared Letothe filmmaker Taika Waititi it also came in the wake ofviewing party” during the quarantine, caused by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. The director will watch and comment “Thor: Ragnarok when you live in your profile of Instagram today, (9), starting from the 20h (brazilian time). He has also been (attempted to, at the very least, a flyer for the event:

“I’m going to talk about the film as it passes through to the bottom. I have been able to convince at least one special guest to be part of it (they aren’t in the movie). Is going to be epic!!! (and it’s annoying)it, “ said Waititi. The idea is that it’s for the fans to watch the film along with the director, each and every one in your home, and to participate in the conversation on the social networking site.

Directed by Waititi, “Thor: Ragnarok the film was a solo game played by the Chris Hemsworth the most successful, raising$ 853 million users around the world. The director is currently working on the next long franchise, I: Love & Thunderthat will come out in February of 2022 to the movies.

In addition to the returns of Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the film will also Tessa Thompson returns as a Valkyrie. Speculation that the recent, also pointed to the escalation of the Christian Bale in a paper that has not yet been revealed.