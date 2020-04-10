‘Team Suicide’: concept Art reveals details of the new look of Harley Quinn

A few weeks ago, photos from the set of ‘theThe Squadron’s Bombers‘ have revealed the new look of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), shot using a red dress, and it looks quite different from the ‘The birds-of-Prey‘.

With this in mind, a user of the Reddit released concept art showing the details of the new version of the character.

Check it out, along with all the images leaked:

In an interview with the The Comic Book To know he talked about the new adaptation, and it was revealed that the story will have a strong connection with the source material.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be amazing. It’s very interesting to see how the various filmmakers were able to do this with comic books and these characters. I am fascinated by what James Gunn’s cool in the harley quinn in comparison to the sight of Her Hand, [diretora de ‘Aves de Rapina’] and David Ayer [do primeiro ‘Esquadrão Suicida’].”

He said, “He was in love with the comics, then the film will have a strong connection with the source material, which is very important to me. You will be able to see a new side of harley quinn in ‘Squad to a Suicide bomber’. This is interesting.”

Remembering that ‘The Squadron’s Bombers’ you will also have the return of the Viola Davis (To Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang).

Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off Boy), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (According to), Sean Gunn (Weasal), and Mayling Ng (Mongal) are the new additions to the cast.

The film arrives in theaters on 0On August 6, 2021.