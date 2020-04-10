The 10 movies are the most pirated in the week 05/04/2020)

One more week of isolation in the home, in order to contain the advance of a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), and the internet is still sizzling, with people looking for entertainment to pass the time. The move is very much on the streaming service, legitimate the destruction of the trackers that a torrent, which offer all kinds of movies to illegally download.

Evidence of such a move is hectic, there is a survey that the Canaltech it makes the whole week of the 10 movies are the most pirated. Before we could see a bit of “stability” on the list, along with a film, and the other as a transfer of the positions over the course of several weeks, and now there is always at least one new member in the lineup of the Black pearl.

It is true that this week has been more cautious than their predecessors, with a new production by Disney/Pixar, getting into the game, but on the up-and-down the usual has been in the room, with a podium finish has remained largely intact, with the exception of the third, which gave the bronze medal to the one from the movie, which would have its premiere in the cinemas in the first half of the 2020s, but it ended up being released because of the pandemic, it is pulled down and the people and industries all over the world.

Here is the ranking of the 10 movies are the most pirated in the week, made by the Canaltech for informational purposes only.

10. The Two Brothers, It’s A Fantastic Journey

The new production from Pixar, Two of the Brothers, tells a dramatic story that promises to move you to tears of people of all ages. The story goes that in a world full of fantasy, inhabited by elves and leprechauns, and the following brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot , who embarks on a journey to try to reunite the father to the deceased, even if it’s just for a day. So far, so normal, but then you realize that all of this is based on the life of director Dan Scanlon, who was never able to get to know his father, who died in a car accident when he was a child.

9. Vivarium

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, and Imogen Poots, Vivarium, is a myth of science fiction that depicts a couple searching for the ideal house so that you can finally move in together. However, they will often end up finding themselves caught up in a sort of maze, made by the identical houses. Of course, it doesn’t take for them to realize that the place is not at all what they thought, and they need to act fast before it’s too late.

8. The parasite

The winner of the academy award for Best picture in the year 2020, The parasite follows the story of a family of Ki-taek, who is unemployed and living in a basement, dirty and cramped. A fluke is the teenage son of the family, we taught English to a girl from a rich family. Fascinated by the luxurious life of those persons, the father, the mother, f the corn, and her daughter devise a plan to infiltrate the family, class, one-on-one. But the secrets and lies that are required to move up in the company are going to be expensive at all.

7. Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and her Emancipation is Fantabulosa

Have you ever heard that joke about a police officer, she’s a psycho, and with the princess of mafia? Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosa it is a tale of twisted, narrated by Harley (Margot Robbie) as she could tell. The most terrible, and the narcissistic villain of Gotham city, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his right hand man, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), are starting to catch on a young woman named Cass, the town is turned upside-down in search of her. The ways of harley quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Robin Black (Jurnee captain smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) are in, and the quartet is unlikely to have no choice but to unite for the overthrow of the Roman.

6. Deep Threat

A group of researchers trapped in an underwater laboratory in the 11-thousand feet deep, it is reached by a massive earthquake that destroys the local area, and will expose the team to the death. Forced to walk into the depths of the ocean with very little oxygen to survive, and they end up running into the creature to kill it, no one knows who you are or where you come from.

5. The Invisible Man

Once you get away from the clutches of a former abuse, She (Elisabeth Moss) receives the news that he took his own life, and left her a fortune. In spite of this, she doesn’t feel safe, and he begins to suspect that his death was a hoax. Their doubts increased when a series of accidents begin to take in peace, endangering even their lives. Now, it is the responsibility of the Package to prove to you that you are being hunting for someone else that no one else can see.

4. The Call of the Forest

America is a doguinho who for years have lived in your home for a family in California, but his life changed suddenly, and he needs to get in touch with the instincts of a wild, to face the great odds in Alaska. Over time, his side a fierce, takes over in America, and it turns out to be the leader of a large pack.

3. Others of the Crime

One of those movies that would have its premiere in the cinemas, but was launched online in advance due to the health pandemic of the new coronavirus, Magntas of the Crime, it shows the life of a crime boss Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built an empire trafficking in marijuana in the United Kingdom. Right now, he is looking to sell his profitable business, but it ends up becoming a target for plots, schemes, bribes, and blackmail.

2. Bloodshot

Adapted from the comic book from Valiant Comics ‘ Bloodshot it adapted to the movie starring Vin Diesel. In the story the main character is an ex-soldier, able to heal itself and become, courtesy of-a process of resurrection, to which he was subjected after he was killed along with his wife. The side-effect of this, however, is that he has had his memory erased several times, and then don’t remember to who you are, or the life that he had. However, when you begin to get glimpses of it, to take revenge on those who killed his family.

1. Bad Boys For Ever

Anyone who has kept track of the movies in the action, and porradaria of the 1990’s and 2000’s surely we all remember cops Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Now, after a 17-year-old, they are back at it, and if you are going to take down the leader of a drug cartel in the Miami, florida area. Next to them is a newly-built elite team of the Miami police department to deal with the relentless Arming of Weapons.

