The actor of Nathan Drake, says he’s more excited about the show in The Last Of Us, what with the movie of the Lego

Sincerity, above all

“I think it’s the fact that they’re going to do a series of[the[deThe Last of Us] it’s a lot better than that to make a film”,he said North. And the guy[[Craig Mazin]what he did [o seriado] The Chernobyl disaster it’s the elephant in the room that you need to get things done. I think this is a good reaction. I’m more excited about it.“

However, as surprising as it is the preference of the Nolan throughout the series, it’s his opinion on who will Accommodation. According to the actor, he just can’t see it on the scale Mark Wahlberg as someone who is the face of the Accommodation. “Just don’t see it as an Attractive“. States.

The interpretation of the Nolan it may take a bit of weight on the fact that the Mark Wahlberg I have been previously cast as the Drakebut with the delay of the project, the time has passed for a Mark, so that it can be visually inappropriate to the role.

See also: