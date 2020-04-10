The actors of the “All-Boys” and “The Tent of Kiss make their debut to the live web Series on mental health

At the time of the coronavirus, to talk about mental health is just as important. Many of the artists are using their influence to further discuss the matter on their social networks, and to help those who are in the house. With this in mind, the Netflix it will be launching its own series of lives, “Wanna Talk About It?“to address the issue with other experts, and our favorite stars from the deck. The actors of the “To All The Boys Who’ve Loved It“, “The boundaries of a Kiss“, “Stranger Things“and a lot more are among the special guests. The show debuts every Tuesday and Thursday from (9) and the week of the 14th of may. Who here is going to watch it.

Take a look at who will be in the series, “Wanna Talk About It”

The pilot of the series, the lives of the Series will count with the presence of the Noah Centineo and Lana Del Condor“to All The Boys That Ever Loved you’, Joey King“toThe boundaries of a Kiss“and Jerry Harris“toCheer“. Each and every one of their houses, and all the actors and talk with the experts at u.s.-based organizations, mental health, and suicide prevention. Their lives, and they can be watched on the official profile of the giant of the streaming-from 20 hours (eastern time).

Ross, Butler, and Alisha Boethe controversy in “13 Reasons Why”, and Caleb McLaughlinfrom “Stranger Things” are going to appear in the next few weeks.

“If you’re feeling really stressed out, and looking forward to talking to you about the realities of this moment, it’s strange and confusing, it may help you out. Starting tomorrow, at 4 P. M. PT (Pacific time), will make his debut in the ‘Wanna Talk About It, a lot of lives, and the weekly on our Instagram about self-care in the midst of the global pandemic. Bringing you interviews with the talent from the Series, and the mental health experts who can explain topics such as sleep, self-care, and anxiety, has announced that streaming service.

Write down on your calendar, huh!