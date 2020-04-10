The After-Life | Netflix releases the trailer for season 2

Facebook

The Netflix released the trailer for season 2 of the The After Life – are You Going to get me to Swallow. In the trailer we see the struggle and overcoming it; Check it out above

The plot follows Tony, a guy who had a perfect life until his wife dies, and everything changes. Right now, he is determined to punish the world, saying it and doing its own thing. He will think that you don’t take care of himself or herself or with others, it’s a kind of superpower. But if you are trying to save the nice guy he used to be, this is not an easy task.

The series was created by Rick Gervaisthat is also the star of the production.

The cast also includes Tom Basden, David Bradley, Roisin Conaty, Kerry Godliman, Ashley, Jensen and Paul Kaye.

The show’s second season will be released on the platform, in the on the 24th of April.