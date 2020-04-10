The alleged video of Ezra Miller will be picking a fan at the neck shocks fans on the web, 06/04/2020

Ezra Miller has gone too far with a joke, proposed by a fan, according to the video, which circulated on Twitter, and it took on the name of the actor in the list of the topics most talked about on the social networking site. In the recording, the star of “the Justice League” and “Fantastic Animals” appears to be picking a fan at the neck.

According to the report of the friend of the woman who appears in the video, which he filmed what happened, and she and mr. Miller had agreed to do a “staged” for the cameras, in her challenge to a fight. However, the fan did not expect that, mr. Miller was taking it all too seriously.

Here’s the video of Ezra Miller as everyone is tweeting about. Save yourself the weird choking meme #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/FYvyYU6aiR — Will@willtai3) April 6, 2020

“You want to fight?”, he says that the actor in the recording, prior to picking up the fan by the neck and throw on the floor, on the side of the truck. “Oh my god. Dude, dude…”, responds the young man who is making the interaction between the two, shocked.

Originally posted on Reddit, the video has not been confirmed by the representatives of the Public, not the police. According to the user’s groovylps, the author of the original post, so he had to separate not Guilty, and her friend, after a stop to shoot the film, and the actor, “it was sitting there for ten minutes, I didn’t want to go away and leave us in peace.”

The security of the site, would have called the police, who eventually persuaded the player to stay away from. In spite of the doubts about the veracity of the video, the Twitter, the fans said they were “delighted” with the Public, and they were surprised, for the simple reason that it has led to the Trending Topics.

In the recording, it even has led many fans to ask for the removal of the actor in the role of The Flash, he took on the “Justice League” — but Miller should star in a movie, land of the hero, by the year 2022.

Suggestions to replace it, there was no shortage of: Grant Gustin, who lives on the Flash on the TV, and Lucas Till (“MacGyver”), Timothee Chalamet (“let Me Call you By Your first Name”), Ansel Elgort (“The Fault is of the Stars”), Will Poulter (“the Black Mirror Bandersnatch”), and Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”).

Now to Twitter, hear me out…but this is who should replace Ezra Miller in #TheFlash: pic.twitter.com/jc38cecNim — Corey (@InTheNameofFilm) April 6, 2020

So, does this mean we are getting a new Barry Allen? I mean… Sorry, Ezra Miller, but we didn’t fit the role since day 1…. BYE!! pic.twitter.com/DwpVhRi0Ds — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊 (@garnetf1re) April 6, 2020

ezra miller really did that…. this is why grant gustin is the only flash that we support in this house !!!!! pic.twitter.com/U5ibEaXgpX — 🍓 (@fancyrobbo) April 6, 2020

Shit, Ezra Miller, and the only Flash is Grant Gustin pic.twitter.com/YMSYUABqiB — 𝕤𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕣 (@minxerys) April 6, 2020

Another recurring theme in the tweets that it was the exaltation of the well-known, according to the internet, they are not “problematic,” as mr. Miller. A perpetual favorite on the web, Keanu Reeves has appeared in some of the posts of that type.

Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”), Matthew Grey Gubler (“Criminal Minds”), Robert Sheehan (“The Academy”), Tom Holland (“Spider-Man”), Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”), and Harry Styles, he was quoted by visitors to the website.

– Why, Stan, Ezra Miller, when Robert Sheehan exists pic.twitter.com/pXqzZhUjz0 — claire#⃝ ⁷ (@jetsetvivi) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, when you could stan for the unproblematic tom holland? pic.twitter.com/lSkHS92HfV — orne (@daisytingle) April 6, 2020

not much they can do, stan #ezramiller if you can, stan, timothée chalamet 🦾😹 pic.twitter.com/HgWFj94nbb — zest (@9enica) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, if you can stan the unproblematic humble king, keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/L9XFPsYgh1 — 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 ⭒ (@winterrsoldicr) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller if u could stan ‘ this baby instead pic.twitter.com/yn4Lr8qZ40 — clifford stan’s account (@hsbeans) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, Ezra Miller when Gerard Way exists? pic.twitter.com/YYpjIy67GS — Weenie hut jr’s. says acab (@lcybIues) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, when finn wolfhard exists?? pic.twitter.com/QFw8atYkdZ — sam⁷ (@vernonjeons) April 6, 2020