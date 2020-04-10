‘The avengers: Ultimatum’: the music Video for the unheard-of shows the reaction of the audience, in the best scene of the movie

‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’ it broke records, and more records for storage, and brought out an immense profit for the Marvel Studios and Disney, making huge 2,78 billion dollars at the box office.

And then, almost a year after its debut, details, and trivia about the film, it still comes popping up. The latest of these viralizou in the social network when the reporter Scott Gustin posted on their official Twitter with a video of the opening night of a long one, having recorded the reaction is priceless in a certain scene.

The sequence in question depicts the moment when Captain America (andChris Evans) wields the hammer of “Thor” (Chris Hemsworthand then use it to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Most recently, the Forbes announced the list of actors, highest-paid ‘Ultimatum’showing Robert Downey Jr. (Iron man) was not at the top of the list. In fact, Chris Hemsworth he won a podium finish, taking THE$76,4 million.

The second highest paid actor in the movie was Downey (The US$66 million and 62 minutes of the screen). Soon after that, we have to Bradley Cooper (THE$ 57 million), Scarlett Johansson (The US$56 millionand, finally, Chris Evans (THE$43.5 millionwith The 66-minute from the time of the screen).

