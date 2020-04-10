The Black widow will come to the cinemas in the brazilian

The multi-coronavirus has forced the postponement of the The Black Widow in the movie theaters in the last six months, at least, the brazilians have, with a little encouragement, they could also watch the movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Disney has confirmed that it is the first film of Phase Four of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, and will arrive here on the 29th of October, eight days before the premiere in the United States.

The tactic is repeated, enforced by the studio, with both Captain America: Civil War (2016) as well as “Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which will also come before you in Brazil. The reason for this repetition is unpleasant, Brazil is home to some of the champions in the download illegal, and with this position prior to the loss, and ends up being minimized.

Disney is also reagendou the first Mulananother of the movies delayed due to the coronavirus, that has now come to the theaters national on the 23rd of July. It already The Jungle Cruiseadventure , starring Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt, has been pushed back a year, and now it is coming out only on the 29th of July, 2021.