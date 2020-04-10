the child is expected to be born in 3 months

Danna grew up in Medellin, Colombia, ecuador, and, although it has begun the career in that country, and had to move to the United States because of the prejudice against it. More than 542 people, LGBTI people have been killed in Colombia between 2014 and 2019, according to the website of “Sin, Violence and the LGBTI people”. The report of this institution indicates that, in spite of the laws that protect the rights of the people, for the effective implementation of the advances in face of obstacles, and did not result in a reduction in crime.

“I left Colombia, my country doesn’t respect transgender people, but I never finished it because of that. The fear is common, but the most important thing right now is to become the fear of all transgender people visible,” says Danna, is recognized in the country to emulate stars such as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Rihanna, among others.

Danna began a gender transition in 2005, at age 21, the same year that it came out of the house for the first time ever, heading to Bogota. In the capital, she participated in a popular reality tv show, and he won, so awareness of it in the country. But, in spite of the changes, it will ensure that the inside of the house is not met with resistance to his or her choices.

“The family has accompanied the process of transition, and always, I’m counting on it,” he said.