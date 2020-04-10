The comedy, Like a Boss, and the drama of The Rhythm Section, which has not been released in the theaters, they come in streaming in April!

The Paramount Pictures he announced the dates for his debut for the purchase and rental of digital for some of their releases by 2020.

And the two of them did not have their releases in the cinema, in Brazil, and they come to the country to for the stores and the internet. This is the case for the series Like A Boss it receives the information from the The partners in the War on and it’s starred by the actors Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

In the story, we follow the story of two friends, Mia (Bryne), and Honey (Haddish), which is also a partner in the business, and to receive a proposal for terms to be bought out by a big cosmetics company run by the icon of style Claire De Luna (Salma Hayek).

After the deal is done, these two women are going to find out all the differences that the left-side and amplify all of the little things that bothered many people, and so this is the perfect friendship is going to turn into a war of words in the agreement.

The film comes in, which is expected to April 28,* on-DEMAND.

The second is the The Rhythm Sectionfeature drama directed by Blake Lively. The film comes with the title of the The Rhythm Of Revenge in April 14,*.

Jude Law, Sterling K. Brownand Raza Jaffrey you also star in.

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Burnellwhich he wrote the screenplay), the film follows a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated the plane crash that resulted in the death of his family.

The studio also released in a digital version of the long Sonic: The Movie it came out in theaters in February next year.

The adventure of the blue hedgehog arrives on the 22nd of April,* in the main digital platforms.

*Dates are subject to change.