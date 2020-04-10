The director and actress Tessa Thompson to reveal the details of the new movie “Thor” on the social media – Monet

+



The film-maker Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson has revealed some details about the upcoming film, the solo hero, Thor, in the Marvel comics, in a conversation between the two of you broadcast live on Instagram.

The director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), Waititi is also responsible for the highly anticipated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder, with a launch scheduled for February 2022, with a confirmed attendance of Thompson, in the role of the heroine in Valkyrie.

“This film will make you ‘Ragnarok’ opinion of a movie no”, prompted with the film-maker. “It was as if we had asked for a ten-year-olds that was supposed to be in the movie, and we said yes to everything,” he said.

Waititi has also showed up quickly concept art of the scenery and the costumes that will be present in the longer. It was possible to see from a bird’s-eye view of the New Asgard, in a sort of armor for a female character, and a formal wear for a woman.

Waititi also made it on the air, with the possibility of the participation of a group of bad guys, Sharks in outer Space.

Thompson was told in the chat that I had already read in conjunction with the most recent version of the screenplay for the film, according to Waititi, the fourth or fifth version of a story written by him for the production. The chief also pledged to address the origins of the character, Krog, an ally of Thor’s.

The fourth ‘I’ will still count as a cast member with actor Chris Hemsworth once again in the lead role, the actress, Natalie Portman returning as the character of Jane Foster, and the actor Christian Bale as the villain yet to be revealed.

