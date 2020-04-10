The Disney princess who got lost in the Darkness 2

The reference is to Hans Christian Andersen, takes place during the journey of Allen to the inside of the glacier mass Ahtohallan. Within the walls of the cold, She is met with protests in the ice of its own memories, as well as those of their ancestors.

A reminder to show a version of the adolescent to his father, being asked what book he was reading. The father replies that it is “a new author and a Danish”.

This is a reference to the Danish author, Hans Christian Andersen, a writer, who was also responsible for writing The Snow Queen. This is the text of 1844, served as the creative inspiration for the entire franchise Had already had paid tribute to Andersen, by the names of the characters from ” Frozen Hans and Kristoff.

This point is not in reference to the only Hans Christian Andersen. It also calls for another book that’s iconic, that Andersen wrote it, it’s Disney, you know.

In the book, the father of Allen’s reading has the cover which consists of a silhouette of a mermaid is indicating that it is reading The Little Mermaid of Andersen. Written in 1837, The Little Mermaid has been adapted into a musical, animated by Disney in 1989.

