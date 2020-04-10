The eldest daughter breaks into the tutorial when you live in the Kim Kardashian and then calls the mother of the “evil” – Monet

+



Kim Kardashian was upset with her daughter, North, who broke through its tutorial, make-up (Picture: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is doing the makeup and beauty tutorials on her Instagram while in quarantine on account of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

One of the tutorials on the advantage, however, was interrupted by his eldest daughter, North, was 6 years old, which stormed into the bathroom, where Kim was shooting.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children (Photo: Instagram)

“I’m hiding in the guest bedroom, because my kids won’t let me do it alone,” said Kim after the first appearance of the child.

The North, he then went into the unlike and called for a speech from her mother. “Oh, that’s evil,” he said, causing his mother to roll her eyes.

North West invades another makeup tutorial and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

“North, I can only do a small tutorial? It’s all the things I want to do, just a little fun for me,” said the socialite. His son, then he went away to the bathroom.

Who is married to Kanye West, from 2014, Kim Kardashian had four children with him: of the North, from the age of 6; and the Saint, 3; Chicago, 1 year; and, Ps, the period of four months. The six of you are together during the period of quarantine on account of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, in his home in California.

