The end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is filmed with a mobile phone

At the end of the next season of the reality show family Kardashian-Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has, been, filmed with an iphone. According to Kim Kardashian, the pandemic of coronaviruses led to the family to discontinue the production of the program due to social distancing, as a safety measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Even though they have already filmed most of season 18, they had to write the second episode for separately, using their mobile phones.

The effects of coronavirus on the world-famous

Speaking on The Tonight Show, At At At At At Home Edition, the star, the 39-year-old said: “We can put it on for the whole season except the last episode. So, now that we have finished the production, we are all in the quarantine that were shot by our own efforts. We have a swing and our iPhones mounted to it, and the last episode will be what we do with our years. I’m going to see what Khloe is doing…. I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else is doing it.”, he said.

The family, including matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have separated since the beginning of the month.

A source recently said: “The family is taking it very seriously, and the distance to be social. No one in the family is want to right now. They are all in separate houses.”, justified.

Donations

Kim Kardashian has followed in the footsteps of his sister, Kylie Jenner, and has also donated US$ 1 million (Us$ 5.1 million) to aid families in crisis, during a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been to Instagram on Friday (the 27th) to announce a generous donation made with the profits from the sale of his collection, belt SKIMS, the money will be used directly to help families in need.

To support mothers and children in need during this time period, I am proud to announce that I SKIMS is committed to donating$ 1 million to the families affected by the COVID-19,” wrote Kim.

On Monday, reabasteceremos of the collection that we have for the first time, and, in doing so, we can help to bring relief to the people affected by the pandemic. Buy instant Solutionwear, march 30, at 9 am. PST / 12am EST,” he stated.