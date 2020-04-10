The Eternal | the Filming of the film began before the script was finished

According to a new report from the web site The Direct, The Eternal they started filming before the script, the sets and the costumes were complete.

The sound of The Eternal, began in February 2019, with a release date slated for November of this year. The various elements of the pre-production process had to be speeded up to start the shoot on time. While parts of the film was apparently rushed to meet its release date, the release of the film has been postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

A large part of the plot of the film remains uncertain, but it will show you the group owner that you begin to protect the Earth from the Deviantes. In addition to that, that there went out a rumor that there are many interesting characters in the Marvel Comics, will appear in the film, including the villain, Kro, and live with him. However, none of these characters have been officially confirmed.

The Everlasting began to be developed by 2018, as announced by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. The film is based on the characters created by the legendary creator of the comic strip Jack Kirby.

Directed by Chloé Zhaowith a script Matthew and Ryan Firpothe feature film is directed by Richard Madden as the Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Leah McHugh as a Sprite, By Don Lee such as the epic of Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie like Thena, Barry Keoghan as a Druig, Gemma Chan like Sersi, and Kit Harington as a Promoter, He is also known as the Black Knight.

The Eternal went on the 12 feb 2021.