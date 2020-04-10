The film of the Series, with Chris Hemsworth gets a poster

Check out the poster for ‘the Rescue’

The actor Chris Hemsworth protagonizará in the new movie Netflix. It is The rescuea thriller that is produced by the brothers Russo, The avengers. Check out the poster:





In the movie, the mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is hired to rescue the son, the powerful head of the international crime. The hijacking took place when his father was in jail.

In addition to this, the cast of characters are also Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour.

However, the debut is happening on the 24th of April, on the platform.