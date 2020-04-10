The film of the Series, with Chris Hemsworth gets trailer

Facebook

The rescue (Extraction), directed by Chris Hemsworthhe won a trailer-full, this Tuesday, the 7th. In the film, the action and suspense of the Series account under the direction of Sam Hargrave on The red planet), and the script by Joe Russo (‘Everything is A Secret’, ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’).

The film follows the story of a fearless soldier of fortune in the black market for Around a Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth. In the story, he will have to face a more deadly and dangerous mission of his career, after he is hired to rescue the child kidnapped from a lord of a federal felony arrest.

David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Sukhwani, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Derek Luke, and Randeep Hooda will complete the cast.

The rescue it will be released on the streaming platform day On April 24,.