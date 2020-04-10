The filming of ‘The Eternal’ they started it before the script to be even done

The film debuted on February 12, 2021.

WhenThe Eternal‘ it began to be seen, many elements of pre-production were complete, including the writing, the parts of the set and the many costumes.

Filming began in February 2020, with a release date slated for November of this year. According to the The Directseveral elements of the pre-production process had to be speeded up to start the shoot on time. While parts of the long, seemingly rushed to meet its release date, the release of the film has been postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘The Black Widow‘ it was the original date for the release of ‘theThe Eternal‘ on the 6th of November, with the latter receiving a new date for his debut Feb 12, 2021. Some of the visual effects and post-production of the film will be completed remotely.

A large part of the plot of the feature remains unclear, but it shows the group owner of the beings, superpoderosos you start to protect the Earth from the Deviantes. In addition, many of the characters are interesting for the Marvel Comics to appear in the film, including the villain’s Kro and Sub-marinerthe new submarine. However, none of these characters have been officially confirmed.

Directed by Chloe The northern water tribewith a script Matthew and Ryan Firpo, ‘The Eternal‘ that is in the starring by Richard Madden as the Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Leah McHugh as a Sprite, By Don Lee such as the epic of Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie like Thena, Barry Keoghan as a Druig, Gemma Chan like Sersi, and Kit Harington as a Promoter, He is also known as the Black Knight.