The former James Bond argues, ‘007’ wife, and he wants to see Margot Robbie in the role 06/04/2020

George Lazenby, who lived in the James Bond movie “007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), he argues that it is time for a woman to take on the role of a spy for the british. In a recent interview with The Sun, and he said the one who was to be his chosen one:, Margot Robbie.

“I would always prefer to see a woman on screen who is a man,” joked Lazenby. “I think it would be a good idea to have a female James Bond, or Jane Bond. Why don’t you?”.

With George Lazenby as Bond in ‘007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ Image By: Handout/Allmusic

“There’s an australian actress that is very popular at this time, I saw her talking on TV the other day. With Margot Robbie. It would be good in the role. It’s bold, it seems too confident… people will always believe that you can do anything when he is acting this way,” he reflected.

The british actor made a joke with the power of hard for some women: “Some of the fighters in the UFC are to women. They are capable of. I didn’t I would face in a street fight”.

The possibility of a “Jane Bond” in the movie theaters have proven to be popular over the last few years, but it is the name of the star of “once upon A Time in the… in Hollywood,” and “Birds of Prey” is not often attached to the role.

However, if you are relying on Barbara Broccoli, head of Eon’s high-definition optical discs, and the “guardian” of the franchise, and for decades, the shift of the genre is never going to happen. In a recent interview, she left, that Bond can be any color, but is more of a man.”

In the “No Time To Die”, a feature film in the franchise, which is scheduled for November, after postponing it because of the coronavirus, Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) is a spy which has received the code name “007” after the retirement of the Bond (Daniel Craig) who is the main protagonist of the production, of course.