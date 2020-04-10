The German league may be able to get back out of the 239 people on the stadium

The German football is suspended from the day on the 11th of march, on account of a pandemic of a new coronavirus (covid-19), is allowed to resume its activities at the beginning of may, with the gates closed to the fans, and with a limited number of clients. This is the one that points to the Bild newspaper in Germany. According to the publication, at the entrance to the stadium have a limit of 239 professionals.

Of these 239, about 53 per cent, or 126 of the professionals, they would be connected directly to the starter, they are as follows: the players, referees, coaches, physicians, broadcasters, and four of gandulas. On the 113 other professional would you be involved in an indirect way with the event, and it should go into the quota of officers in the stadium, which would operate with reduced security. The journalists will also be in the slice.

The German Football association was the last of the five major european leagues to make the suspension of their domestic league. Previously, the authority has held that, for the first time in its history, for a start, with the gates closed. At that time, some 600 professionals have participated directly or indirectly in the conduct of the raid, which resulted in the victory of the Borussia Mönchengladbach, in front of the Colony, by a 2-to-1, on the 11th of march.

On Monday, the players of Bayern Munich were held to a similar experience, and went back to training in a small group. The decision of the current heptacampeões the German was taken as the example of Borussia Dortmund, and vfl Wolfsburg, who have also put their players in activity.