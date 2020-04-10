“The government is creating an insecurity in the society and the stakeholders





“The government is creating an insecurity in the society, and other stakeholders. People are failing to invest in the country because of the problems of the environment, and democratic administration”,

RODRIGO MAIA, head of the Chamber, and on the 15th of march. Data from FGV show that the product of the per capita income of the brazilian and chinese from 1995 to the year 2018 in year-2011 dollars, corrected for purchasing power in each country. More: from 1995, the per capita income in Brazil is about four times higher than the per capita income of the chinese. Today, the per capita income of the chinese is higher than that of income in brazil.

A few days ago, Regina Duarte was asked, or almost asked, for the first time for his or her removal from the Department of Culture. The position of the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro, who did not attend and failed to shoot to the side, and Sergio Camargo, who had escaped from the termination of employment, and again at the Funarte (it's the one that says slavery was good for blacks in Brazil), had caused her to decide to drop out. They entered the circuit, general Luiz Eduardo Ramos Braga-Neto, the more He Wajngarten of the Secom, to put out the fire. They asked for calm and more time, and if you have it so there is no problem. Regina Duarte did not do well in an interview to the Sunday (8th) at Great. Does not provide the answers, and the reporter, Ernesto Paglia was very pleasant, and did nothing. She didn't expect it to be torpedeada by the president any time soon. One of the outputs can be download from Funarte, with Brad Smith to the ministry. The departure of Humberto Braga for the head of the office is also a problem. For the orthodox, they found photos of Braga, next to Marcelo Freixo and Jandira Feghalli.

Surviving as an artist The actress Maria de Carvalho, 36, who lives in Building in the there Were Six of us, whose character is the mother of several children, he says, that, for the time being, there is no plan to raise a family. The great-granddaughter of the writer, José Cândido de Carvalho, for the time being it only has one plan: to survive as an artist. “At this moment, freak in the country, the dream to survive as an artist, this government is bad, that joins the efforts in order to legitimize its policy of the destruction of the education, arts, and culture in Brazil. The dream continue, for example, by one of my art projects that art is a powerful tool for awareness and transformation of a reality that is harsh. And a dream come true. also, to be able to make a film by Karim Ainouz”. Against Brazil Mr. wood, of new: “Everything that happens in the evil in Brazil, it comes from a variety of institutions, including the protestant churches. All up they want to show the powers that be: in the Armed Forces, the communist Party, the Freemasons, and the Catholic Church”. Silas Malafaia, pastor, and friend, jair bolsonaro, he was the first one to reply back, Mr. it’s a fool who lives in another country, giving you a hunch”. Edir Macedo, the Universal, and the owner of Record, and R. R. Soares, who has blessed jair bolsonaro, in celebration of their church, and they want to talk to jair bolsonaro directly. In The Fall: the glaze is grey

Process The first lady, Michelle jair bolsonaro is a warning that will handle all of the journalists, who spread information about the supposed affair on her with the ex-prime minister Jibran on Earth. The lawyers, however, it will give a chance to those who want to ask for an apology. The staff of the global finance, where he was born, and the potin, it warns you that it will keep you all posted. Getting close to Luiza Helena Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, you have come to the pre-presidential Luciano Huck. It has almost been a minister for a political Solution. The possible appointment has receded to the extent that it has come to the fore in the festival of labor, which is the network of stores it has in the law – and that it has not yet been resolved. The purpose of the Huck: the largest of the foxes they think that it is taking a long time to make a decision. Remember that Bernadinho he was in this business two times, and then went on to lose to Marcelo Crivella, and Wilson Witzel. TALK ONE-ON-ONE Davi Alcolumbre has talked alone with jair bolsonaro on the call to ask for the head of Rodrigo, Maya, and his own, and that of Mendes. He said that he hoped that this would be the last one because of the actions of this type. Already, Dias Toffoli also spoke alone with mr. Luiz Eduardo Ramos, of the office of the Government, and he stiffened: he warned that it will not tolerate any action of a similar and no use for the Constitution. The spree of protests On the day, with the women’s Day, Women’s, Chile’s, you can get in to the Guinness world records: over two million women at a concentration in the north. In Brazil, there have been protests in several cities, and for a number of reasons for this: Marielle Franco (women, the landless, against jair bolsonaro, the rights of women, feminicídios, gender-based violence, legalization of abortion, and so on. On the River, there was a large sign: “The State is male oppressor”. In the square There, many of you were there with her breasts bare, the more you cover the nipples, and other breastfeeding publicly with their children. PRAISE At dinner with Donald Trump, in those days, Jair, jair bolsonaro was told by an american president that is what he loves, and the United States as well.” And further on: “this Is a very special one. It has become a great friend of mine. We do not charge fees on some of the things in it….”. Jair bolsonaro was to just give it a try for a free-trade agreement, but the Trump desconversou. The boycott On Sunday (8) of the federal deputy Eduardo jair bolsonaro (PSL-SP) has been the social networking sites to ask for a boycott of the TV channel TV Globo, after the program is Fantastic to view an article about trans women incarcerated in prisons for men. The 03 had an impact on the story of one of the women interviewed have been in prison for the rape and killing of a boy of nine years, which has been widely circulated by the profile of the far-right. Suzy (their new name) did not receive a visit 8 years ago, there was a commotion, and Drauzio Varella ended up cuddling on the trans. Down the hill Data from Skyscanner, a platform to search for flight tickets on the month of February, show the effects of the coronavirus. The Brazilian suffered a crash in march is raising). The interest took a nose dive back to Rome (and now you have to go down to the ground) at less than 25%; Milan (-17%), Paris, france (-12%), all compared to February 2019 at the latest. For Beijing, the drop was from 48 percent of the demand. In march, the numbers would be worse. RETURN Luciana Gimenez is currently finalizing her return to tv: will you be the same for the SHOW, with a weekly show. If it works out, you might need two of them. The first sign of the shift will be to participate in this program, The aim is to ours, with the veteran Carlos Alberto Lima. Lynn gets$ 500-thousand in Network TV! and that is the highest wage in the house. Now, separated from her husband Marcelo de Carvalho’s holding back. THE MIXTURE OF FINE PAUL Guedes, the minister for economic affairs, went to the headquarters of the Fiesp on the first of jair bolsonaro, he was reminded of his promise to reduce money in the System, and went to the Head of the Government to make an agreement with Paulo Skaf, president of Fiesp, which includes the cutting of the threats to the System, and the creation of the grand council of entrepreneurs, a pro-jair bolsonaro.

It is NOT always that of the poor protests, a few days ago, in Rio de janeiro, an unemployed, a victim of the flood, and threw the mud when you live in a mayor, Marcelo Crivella. Another said, “Because you threw mud at the mayor?”. And he’s like, “Because I don’t have neither eggs, or tomatoes, and now, not a home.”

Jair bolsonaro is not going to take the title of the Ambassador of the Attractions of the Ball toward the far post, caught on to Paraguay to carry forged documents. No-one could understand the reasons for the use of those documents to be there in brazil to travel with the ID card. For those who don’t know their language around the world, they have filled their piggy banks from the Ball, who owned a fortune of 238 million euros.

The CONVERSATION in the morning of jair bolsonaro, with journalists prior to the trip, he told a group of reporters, “we’re seeing it again, huh?”) it gained a nickname in the corridors of Brasilia: it’s called “Talquei Show.

The CORINTHIANS and conditions in an agreement with the Caixa Econômica Federal bank, and there is no for the bank to fines of$ 70 million. A summary of the opera: you aren’t going to have an agreement. The bank, headed by Pedro Guimarães does not admit to give up a penny of the debt, of nearly$ 500 million for the construction of the Arena and Broke.

It IS in the networks and sociai: Freud smoked 20 cigars a day, Hemingway took a 30-daiquiris-by-day, as Balzac drank 50 coffees per day. And people are complaining about jair bolsonaro, who says it’s only one, two or at most three things per day.

DAMARES Alves, the minister of Women, Family, and Human Rights, gave an interview to promote the SHOW and support everything that’s jair bolsonaro made to the journalists by Patricia Campos Mello and Vera and Magellan. And it has a direct connection with the interviewer, “don’t put me up against my chair in that interview.

BEFORE you go to the United States, jair bolsonaro, he confessed to a close friend that you just called people on to the streets, to take a revenge on Rodrigo Maia, who is accused of be challenging the government all the time.

