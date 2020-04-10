The Gucci film, with Lady Gaga, then you already have a date for the premiere

The new album of the singer, tells the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci

We now have a set release date for the “Gucci”, the film it will count with the participation of the singer Lady Gaga. According to the website “The Hollywood Reporter” the film will air on the 24th of November, 2021.

“Gucci’s” to bring you the true story of the murder of Maurizio Guccigrandson of the founder of the brand. The murder was ordered by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, which will also worth noting. The direction of the force is borne by Ridley Scott, nominated four times for academy awards, for his direction in “Thelma & Louise” (1991), “Gladiator” (2000), “the Hawk Black the woods’ (2001) and “Lost on Mars” (2015).

It is worth noting that the production of the “Gucci” was so hotly contested in the world. The studio, MGM was the one who won the battle of the Series. The work is based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” in 2001, and was published by Sara Gay.

“Gucci’s” to mark the return of Lady Gaga on the big screen, then to make the award with “A Star is Born”, by the year 2018. The plot also shows the other side of the singer, this time as a villain!

