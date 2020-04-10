The head of The Witcher shows the picture of the 2nd season

The company’s parent, The Witcher, Lauren Hissrich, announced on Twitter a new picture of behind-the-scenes of the 2nd season.
“#tbt to one month ago, on the set of The Witcher,” he wrote in the caption. “The sun will come out again. Until then, you stay at home and be confident,” he concluded.
The filming of the new episode of the Witcher has been disrupted by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. There is no forecast for the resumption of the recording process. The Witcher was premiered at the end of last year, and has become one of the series most watched in the Series. Focusing on the production of the epic fantasy is the platform that has captured the hearts of fans of the genre, as well as several other styles of the series. In addition, the series stars Henry Cavill (Superman) has been renewed for a second season even before the premiere. And with that, Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher is one of their most important projects. Recently, the platform has issued a press release containing important information about the second season of the show.
Yasen Atour (Mission: Impossible) has been cast as Magnum. Part The (Infection Point) will live Vereena. Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) has been chosen for the role of Thue Ersted Rasmussen’s (Fast and the Furious 9) is Eskel. Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Girl from the Danish) live Along it, and Among the announcements, the most important of these is the hiring of Kristofer Hivju in the role of Nivellen. The actor is well-known in entire globe, for his performance as Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. Something that has caught the attention of fans on the announcement of a new character in the second season of the ” the Witcher has been the interpretation of Vesemir. Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced member of the order of the When Kaer Morhen is a victim of the siege, and he became the chief officer of the training center. Even with the incredible abilities of the fight, Vesemir did not possess the knowledge necessary to mutate all the new recruits, which ended up drastically reducing the number of soldiers. The fans in social networks, campaigning for Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars films has been chosen for the role. But, Netflix has announced that Kim Bodnia (the Killing of Eve) as a major character. The Witcher is available on Netflix. In the season 2 premiere, in 2021.
Among the announcements, the most important of these is the hiring of Kristofer Hivju in the role of Nivellen. The actor is well-known in entire globe, for his performance as Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones.
Something that has caught the attention of fans on the announcement of a new character in the second season of the ” the Witcher has been the interpretation of Vesemir.
When Kaer Morhen is a victim of the siege, and he became the chief officer of the training center. Even with the incredible abilities of the fight, Vesemir did not possess the knowledge necessary to mutate all the new recruits, which ended up drastically reducing the number of soldiers.
The fans in social networks, campaigning for Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars films has been chosen for the role. But, Netflix has announced that Kim Bodnia (the Killing of Eve) as a major character.
The Witcher is available on Netflix. In the season 2 premiere, in 2021.