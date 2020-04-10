The house is minimalist in Tokyo is cut off by the ladder to the giant: photos – GQ

+



Stairway To House (Photo: Handout)

The design office Nendo just to prove to the Stairway To Housein Tokyo, created by three generations of the same family. Located in Shinjuku, a three-story house has a staircase which runs through the whole of the front of the building and to design an impressive structure.

Furniture, black and a little decoracão (a la Kanye West, Kim Kardashiam), the staircase that connects all levels of the house, even hiding in the room inside the structure, the style is minimalist and functional. Here’s the pictures:

