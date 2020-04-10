The Invincible Iron Man: the animation has been applied before in the live-action movie

The man in the Ironthe daring wager of the (then) newly-established Marvel Studios, made his debut in 2008. In the meantime, the The house of Ideas not waited for the release of the movie to the show Tony Stark in a media outside of comic books. In 2007, the company launched a direct to DVD animated movie The Invincible Iron Man.repeating a successful partnership with the Lionsgate in The Ultimate 1 and 2.

In the story, Tony Stark is a genius in technology is arrogant and full of yourself that you have just been abducted in China on the side of his friend, the Colonel James Rhodes. To escape, the Assassin then uses his intellect to make two suits of armor, but she ended up leaving the remains of their creations for the back, which eventually merged with the knowledge of the magic of the old Chinese (mandarinwho builds an army of warriors.

With a few flips of the script, the animation, the animation for the “Iron Man”, bet on the classic, using the villain’s most well-known by the fans as a villain. However, the length of the 1h23 on the feature does not seem to work with this opposition between the mystical and the technological. Or even to delve into the details of the change in the consciousness of the Tony-Stark – after all, you still have left over space for the action of the variations of the famous red armor and a golden brown.

Same in the movie, but that’s not

With a one-year difference between the animated and the live-action series, both games have similarity only to the main characters. The motivations, dynamics, and even the figure of a Mandarin, have offices different in each medium, but in the movie it appears to be more implicit in the organization of the terrorist The Ten Rings.

In fact, the design shows as much as it would have been tricky to mess around with mysticism in the works starring Robert Downey Jr.. And it was a Marvel to the chinese (Mandarin) Iron man 3 (2013) ‘ve already worked out (or didn’t), and the design is a great way to prove to you that it would work or not.

However, The “Invincible” Iron Man”, but it is a good entertainment for fans of the character, because it’s always fun to see a super hero do you follow in a comic book “come to life” off of the page. Further, if the last incarnation was in the late 1990s, the number that was on the cable channel Fox Kids.