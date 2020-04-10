The Montreux Jazz Festival offers a week-long tour of the free

Lover of music, a Calendar, a Ratchet-Free, has some great news! The The Montreux Jazz Festival it also decided to assist you to giving you a desestressada throughout the years.

Credit: Wikimedia CommonszShows memorable of the Montreux Jazz Festival and is available to you free of charge

In 1967, the fabled festival in the swiss connect the stars of the blues, jazz, pop, rock, and pop to his most ardent of the fans. In the face of the inability to hold the event in 2020, the organisers have decided to open up its archives to the public 😱!

This means that you can watch it for free on some of the most important concerts that took place over the course of these years, and all of the very well-written. Holding the emotion.

You have the presentations of the Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Etta James, Jethro Tull Patti Smith, Nina Simone, Carlos Santana, Alanis Morissette and much, MUCH more!!!

It’s a chance to get close to the performers in situations that are unique to their careers. In the case of Nina Simone, she was introduced in 1976, when it was experiencing a crisis in the marriage, and it is a disorder in bipolar disorder it is diagnosed too late. When you go up to the podium, bowed before the applause, and it was in that position for a very long time. The scene was a context in the film, Anna and the documentary film “What Happened, Miss Simone?”.

In order to have access to all of this, it is very simple to do, just go to the deck of Stingray and the use of the the code FREEMJF1M. After you register, you can search for Montreux Jazz Festival on the magnifying glass and you will be happy.

Unfortunately, the brazilian did not participate in this selection, dedicated to the days of social isolation. But I already went through that stage, names like Hermeto Pascoal and Elis Regina, Ivan Lins, Gilberto Gil, and even with the brunette dancer.

If you’re curious about those moments of brazilians, here is a hint: is it possible to find it on YouTube, some of the records. Browse for Montreux Jazz Festival and to take advantage of.

The program is perfect for such a quarantine, don’t you? Especially for those who are unable to keep up with the schedule of the lives.😉.

For those who want to get organized, you have a number of presentations of cool going on!