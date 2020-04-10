The movie with the actors from the Marvel and DC break the record before his debut in the Series

Previously, there are some reports that the movie, the Red Notice would have to change the time schedule of the recordings, due to the coronavirus. (see more here). Recently, a news item, the film was made.
The film, which has the two actors from the DC, Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, that soon it will live, Adam Black, and, Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman in the cast, in addition to Ryan Reynolds (artist for Deadpool, the anti-hero in the Marvel comics), is officially the most expensive in the Series. This information has been confirmed by the star of the Fast and the Furious.
Recommended content:
The actress in the Marvel comics, takes a photo of controversy in the quarantine, and the fans react to it
The confirmation was made in a post on Instagram about the Red Notice. In it, Dwayne Johnson shows off in the meeting with Ted Sarandos, one of the bosses of the deck. “Our movie’s about the greatest thief in the world, an agent of the FBI, and the biggest con artist in the world), it is the largest investment in the Series, so far. Thank you for your trust and commitment,” said the actor. In spite of the publication, the figures have not been disclosed. Check it out below. The film actor from the Fast and the Furious, with the stars of Marvel and DC gets the picture
The summary of the official Red Notice has not yet been revealed, but the film is a mixture of thriller and comedy, and the plot will follow a team from Interpol to hunt a criminal in the very sought-after. In addition to The Rock music, the incredible cast also includes Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). A Red Notice does not yet have a premiere date on Netflix.
See also:
The confirmation was made in a post on Instagram about the Red Notice. In it, Dwayne Johnson shows off in the meeting with Ted Sarandos, one of the bosses of the deck.
“Our movie’s about the greatest thief in the world, an agent of the FBI, and the biggest con artist in the world), it is the largest investment in the Series, so far. Thank you for your trust and commitment,” said the actor.
In spite of the publication, the figures have not been disclosed. Check it out below.
The film actor from the Fast and the Furious, with the stars of Marvel and DC gets the picture
The summary of the official Red Notice has not yet been revealed, but the film is a mixture of thriller and comedy, and the plot will follow a team from Interpol to hunt a criminal in the very sought-after. In addition to The Rock music, the incredible cast also includes Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). A Red Notice does not yet have a premiere date on Netflix.
The summary of the official Red Notice has not yet been revealed, but the film is a mixture of thriller and comedy, and the plot will follow a team from Interpol to hunt a criminal in the very sought-after.
In addition to The Rock music, the incredible cast also includes Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).
A Red Notice does not yet have a premiere date on Netflix.