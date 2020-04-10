The next Stage will arrive at the platforms

For the release of home entertainment, the franchise’s success JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE aimed at families, children, youth, and adults, it combines adventure with a sense of humour, and had a turnover of approximately $800 million at the box office, the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has prepared a marketing campaign that is based on actions, and online influencers, digital, filters, thematic social networks, and exclusive in-game content and the production of the Junior Groovador, the ambassador of Jumanji in Brazil.

The history of the Junior Groovador it all started when your video is posted on YouTube, jamming to the music “Smell Like the Spirit” the Bomb is in your bottom to the rhythm of a Dance, he fell in with the Black.

The results could be seen on the Rock in Rio, held last year, when the production of the brazilian, he played with actor and musician Jack Black and his band Tenacious D. at the launch of the JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE in the movie theaters, an entertaining video was circulated on the social networks, the friend of Jack Black sent a gift box to a Junior Groovador, which represented the beginning of an adventure in Jumanji as well, brazilian.

For the launch of the JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE on each of the platforms digitaispara for rent and purchase on the 1st of April, and on Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD from May 06,, Jun Groovador has recorded numerous tables of fun that they will be on social media in the next couple of days.

In addition to this, the Junior sent a gift of Jumanji at the Lucas Inutilismo, an influencer who has a carbon footprint grow, and mood, in addition to his passion for music. This was sent to you in the same mystery box, which was sent earlier this year by Jack Black. The video of the game can be found on her profile in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-kynSKF6vQ/.

The empowering of the digital, which is also involved in the campaign for the release of the JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE it is to The City (@camilaloures), which made the stories theme of the campaign, and you should make a blog under your profile in the next couple of days. In filters of thematic to social networks are also planned for the next couple of weeks and complete the whole of the campaign.

JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE it starts with Spencer’s (Alex Wolff), Fridge (will be Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and the Time (the Madison Iseman) at least three years after the first adventure, in the Jumanji’s a video game. When Spencer disappears into the game in advance of a meeting planned for the group of college friends, along with his grandfather (Danny DeVito), and a friend of his grandfather’s (Danny Glover), once again inhabiting the avatar of Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), a Mouse (Kevin Hart), a Professor at Sheldon’s Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby, the Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) to retrieve it. When they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The cast of characters are also Awkwafina (The Last Nightand Rory McCann (Game of Thrones). With a lot more action and surprises at every turn, the players will have to contend with the unknown parts of the arid deserts, from snow-capped mountains in order to escape.

