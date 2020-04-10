The producer of The Witcher share a photo from the set of the second season.

The production is paralyzed!

The show runner the The Witcher, Lauren Hissrichshared a photo taken on the set of the filming of the second season of the successful Series. The image has been recorded in the last month prior to the outage, caused by a coronavirus.

The picture shows a behind-the-scenes of a particular scene recorded on the forest. In the picture you can see the camera crew, monitors, a microphone, a boom, and one that might be Henry Cavill featured – highlighted by a ray of the sun that enlightens the all over the place.

See also: – A video of the Witcher showing the creation of visual effects for the series – Kristofer Hivju, in the Witcher and Game of Thrones, contracting Coronavirus – The Witcher should be a new game in development starts this year

In the tweet, Hissrich, writes a message of hope, saying: “The sun will rise again. Until then, please stay home and stay safe.”

Check it out:

The second season of the The Witcher it still doesn’t have a release date finalized for the Series, however, it is possible that the delay in production to be able to postergá it’s a little bit more.

Get: