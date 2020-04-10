The public can record a video and take part of the clip with the Lô Borges

In a video posted on his page on Instagram, the singer / songwriter, the minas Lô Borges invites the public to participate in a clip-without ever leaving your home (photo: Instagram/@loborgesoficial/Play) The view from the window on the side of the bed-room’s never been so honored as to have been at the time of the Covid-19. To leave a period of social isolation in more light, was released on Thursday, the initiative #dajanelalateral, which is inspired by the song “the Landscape from the Window” by Fernando Brant and Lô Borges, that calls for the people to see a picture of the moment on the other point-of-view.

Sitting on the couch in his living room and on the balcony of his apartment, Lô, one of the founders of Clube da Esquina, and the author of the classic how-To “Lennon and McCartney”, and “The Blue Train”), invites all brazilians to record it in pictures and videos of what they see from their own windows, and singing portions of the song, or just on the hunt for new air. The pictures will make a new video, a collaborative, on to the music.

The initiative joins a number of other actions of the musicians in the world. The Shows on Instagram, shows, and clips of the collaborative are popping up all over the internet and on social networks. She sofrência Linda Also met the 3.5 million concurrent viewers on your YouTube channel (if you don’t already have enough to suffer from the quarantine). The guitarist is Brian May from Queen, and gave lessons on the instrument of your profile on Instagram. Singer Elton John gave a concert from her home, with guests of the caliber of Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga, each and every one of your confinement. The meeting was broadcast by the american channel Fox.