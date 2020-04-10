The Rapper Chynna Rogers, the A$AP Mob, dies at the age of 25 years old

Chynna Rogers is a rapper on the rise from Philadelphia, and died, according to a statement made by his family.

Hip-hop suffered another loss of a young artist on the rise. On Wednesday (April 8), began to circulate on the news and online that Chynna Rogers has passed away. The death of a rapper and singer for 25 years in Philadelphia would have been confirmed after his family issued a brief statement. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be greatly missed,” they said. The cause of the death of Chynna has not yet been shared with the public.

The death of Chynna Rogers is to be added to the list of other young artists who have lost their lives in the last few years. Mac Miller, Lil ‘ Peep, Lexii Alijai, Iphone WRLD, Cameron Boyce, Hella Sketchy and the others have had their lives interrupted before they reach their full potential. According to Pitchfork, Chynna has been awarded a sought-after, according to the Ford’s Model, only 14 years of age at the beginning of your career in the fashion industry. With that, she began to be managed by A$AP Yams, taking part in the collective A$AP Mob, where he began to develop his career as a rapper.

Chynna gained a following after releasing his singles, “Glen Coco,” and “Selfie”. Later on, she shared with me several of the projects, including, ” I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening, the Music 2 and the die 2, and the EP a final call in case i die first, in January, in the year 2020. In August 2016, Chynna was celebrated three months of sobriety, at the launch of his brand new mixtape called Pca. ” It got to the point where I had to do something, just to be able to go up on stage and do my job,” she said. “I don’t like it.”

Chynna Rogers is being celebrated by her friends and fans that shared their love messages on to the song online. Check out some of the messages below.

seasonal depression, untitled, pca, and the conversation— literally in her tom grabbed me out of this dark ass place I was in, and I would play her on-tor-over & over. #chynna this will hurt your run, I’m shattered 💔 pic.twitter.com/lxEFD1DvjP — kiki bby 🏳️🌈🇩🇴 (@crybby44) April 9, 2020

UNREAL.

RIP, CHYNNA

RIP to the MAC https://t.co/DMXiTCpBvB The TIREUR (@shootercurran) April 9, 2020

R. I. P. Chynna Rogers

The Philly native

The song

The Model

His sister-in music . You will be missed pic.twitter.com/o9mL9of8Mb — #CareFreeBlackGirl (@CFBGPod) April 9, 2020

Chynna deserved way more love. We need to make sure to give folks their flowers while they are here to see them. This hurts so bad cause I know that she was fuckin the next man. Her music and vision that was the raw with the shit. — a gift from the hartford (@DomMcLennon) April 9, 2020

i love u Chynna 🖤🦇

get my rap game Laura Croft pic.twitter.com/6RG0V7SRGj — LOWKEY SUPERSTAR (@KARIFAUX) April 9, 2020