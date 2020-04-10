The sexual assault against a Career in the Los Angeles area has a new vtima International

The former mogul of Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexually assaulting a third, vtima, which is in addition to the open case against him in Los Angeles, california, reported to police on Friday (10).

Career, the 68-year-old, j, I-est meeting sentena, 23 years old, in New York, where a court has found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

His priso was considered to be a vitria’s movement #MeToo child sexual abuse in the indstria cinematogrfica.

The new acusao of the “agresso sex restrio will make a judgment which is being set up in Los Angeles, california, based on the alegaes that he has been abusive to several women in city locations.

The district attorney’s j requested the transfer of the arrested, before well-known as a powerful producer of the film, for a judgment in California, but no date is set.

“We are still supporting our case,” said the district attorney of Los Angeles-Jackie Lacey. “If we find evidence of a crime reported to you previously, we are going to investigate and determine whether or acusaes the criminal will have to be submitted”.

The new acusao claims that simpson could be assaulted sexually by a woman in considered the Beverly Hills in may of 2010, that is to say, within a period of ten years from the prescrio.

He j was charged with rape and agresso sex of the other two women on consecutive nights in may 2013.

If you have been convicted of any of the acusaes, you will experience a sentena added the 29-year-old priso.

For dcadas, mr. Weinstein has been an imposing figure in Hollywood, to the point where Meryl Streep calls “God”.

After a flood in denncias of m’s conduct as published in the press, he was expelled from the american Academy of Arts and Science Cinematogrficas, which awarded prizes to several of his films in the academy awards.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are among the 90 women who reported a dcadas, of the vile behavior of predatrio for Weinstein, who has always denied the acusaes.