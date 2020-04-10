The SPACE special program of the film

Credits: Handout / Warner Bros. Pictures

The beginning of the month, in the style of the channel SPACE he prepared a special selection of films for any film buff defect. Check out the highlights of cinema in the coming days:

On Wednesday, the 8th day of April,

22: 30: Everest

To climb the highest peak in the world, is the dream of every mountain climber. Based on a true story, and starring by Josh Brolin, Jason Clarke, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the film shows the bold mountain climbers, and leading expeditions to the heading at the top of mount Everest, but with the poor weather conditions will prevent the group to go ahead and put it at the peril of his life.

On Friday, the 10th day of April,

Night of Terror to the Club of Fear

22: 30: “Summoning of the Evil

Based on a true story, a family is asking for help in a couple of parapsychologists (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) when one of the daughters is possessed by an evil spirit. In order to beat it, you are going to fight for the faith, and of courage.

00h25: an Invocation of Evil 2

The couple that investigates paranormal phenomena (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) travels to London, where, with a single mother (Frances O’connor), with four children, is beset by a demonic presence.

On Saturday, the 11th of April

Saturday’s Heroes

07h45: Superman 2 – The Adventure Continues (the directors)

In the second part of the saga of the “Man of Steel”, Zod, Ursa, and Non, three criminals from the planet Krypton, doomed to wander through the space, they manage to escape and reach the Earth. But, before you execute your plans to take over the planet, and must face the Super-Human. In the meantime, the super-hero is still hiding beneath the glasses, the reporter Clark Kent and Louis Lane starts to suspect the true identity of the Writer.

10 am: Superman, the – The Return of

After years of waiting, in 2006, the Man of Steel back to theaters after leaving Earth for five years to find the remains of the planet Krypton, superman returns, and find that our planet has lost all hope in him. He misses Lois Lane, who is now engaged and has a child. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plot a terrible plan for your enemy to always.

15: 10: The Man of Steel

Superman soars to the skies one more time with Henry Cavill donning the cape of the Man of Steel, fighting against a past that he doesn’t understand, and against a future in which he can’t escape…. The cast is starry and includes Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as the parents ‘ land to Clark,| of the academy award® winner Russell Crowe, as a father and occasionally escapes to target the New, Amy Adams, and as a reporter for the Daily Planet and Lois Lane| Laurence Fishburne as editor Perry White (,| and Michael Shannon, as the arch-nemesis of Superman, General Zod (callum blue). The sky is the limit for the last son of Krypton. In the same fashion in the direction of the 300’s Zack Snyder and the production team of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan’s Batman – The Dark Knight, Man of Steel presents a Superman, the new alien, misunderstood, but forever a new hope for all of humanity.

17h40: the Batman vs. Superman’: is The Origin of the Justice

Finding that the actions of Superman are away from control, He is faced with the Man of Steel, as long as the world decides what type of hero you really need to.

20h25: the Man-Ant,

In 1989, Dr. Hank Pym steps down from the S. H. I. E. L. D. after finding out that the organization has attempted to replicate the technology in small, after all, Hawkeye believes that the technology is dangerous. In the present day, following on from the events that took place in the Sokovia with the Avengers, Scott Lang, is released from Prison after serving three years, and finds his old cellmate, and he introduces you to Dave and Kurt. Class I back to the crime, and breaks into the home of a millionaire and retired, but he’s just a suit and a helmet that makes him shrink to the size of an insect. It is only then that the con-artist will need to take your hero and help a veteran to protect the secrets behind this spectacular costume of the Man-Ant, a new generation of threats, led by Darren Cross.

22: 30: Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is living in the critically acclaimed neurosurgeon, Stephen Strange who has his life completely changed after a car accident. After months of trying to surgery as experimental, but without success, in the end, the use of traditional medicine is not able to solve the case, he is finding other ways to get the cure and he decides to go to an unexpected place, and the mysterious, so-called, of Kamar-Taj, is located in Kathmandu. The arrogant and desperate, While he knows the Old woman, who shows her power, and she decides to teach him. He goes on to train and acquire special powers, just that you are going to need to decide whether to go back to their ordinary life or save the world.

On Sunday, the 12th of April

22: 30: Pleasures of the Mortal

The five friends are married, resolve to hire and break in a loft of a very high standard in order to be able to give wings to your imagination with the extramarital affairs naughty and fulfill their fantasies secret, privacy, and security. The amusement of the men becomes a horrific nightmare when they find an unknown woman dead in the apartment. The crime, it changes your relationship with others, by making them enter into a conflict, especially when it becomes clear that one of them is it is certainly to be blamed for the murder. As none of them wants to take the offense and clear the bar from the other, every question of the other, and the situation reached a critical point, with the passage of time.

