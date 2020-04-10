The star of The Mandalorian wins a birthday party for a virtual due to a Coronavirus

Pedro Pascalthat became famous around the world in giving help his Martell, in the series of the medieval fantasy of the HBO, Game of Thronesand today, he did a series of The Mandalorianthe Disney+she completed a 45-years old recently.
But, unfortunately, he can’t have a birthday party, and he and his friends understand the seriousness of the current situation in the world, and they are in a quarantine because of pandemic, that of Coronaviruses.
But that didn’t stop a few friends from the star to him, to give him a virtual feast! As a former actor on ” Game of Thrones, he was part of the cast of the film Wonder Woman 1984it was with their co-workers that this happened to you. The photos Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiigthe actor Chris Pine the director Patty Jenkins they did a video conference with Pedro Pascal, who even had a cake! Well, at least for the one who took the photo published in the Instagram from Gadot, which you can see below:
