The stars of the Stars congratulates Robert Downey Jr. for her birthday

On the 4th of April (Saturday) Robert Downey Jr. he completed 55 years of age and in the social networks of their friends in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel congratulated the ever present “Iron Man”.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love-you-3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Happy birthday to one of my favorite people! I love the 3000,” wrote Chris Evans, who plays Captain America.

“Sending you all the hugs and the virtual as possible for his or her birthday, Robert Downey Jr. I love you for my whole life, and 3000. It’s an honor to get to know a man as rich and complex”, published to Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles on his Instagram, the actor breathes life into the Hulk.

“Happy birthday, Robert Downey Jr. Thank you very much, brother,” he wrote to Jeremy Renner, who plays the Eagle the Archer.

Robert Downey Jr. it’s an actor, a singer, songwriter, and pianist. The player started his career in cinema at the age of 5 in the film Pound, which was directed by his father. At a certain point in his career, he was faced with a serious problem of drug addiction. In 1992, the actor starred in by Charlie Chaplin in the movie Chaplin, which got him the academy award for Best Actor. Among the other films he has participated are Woman, Note, 1000, and Murderers By Nature, have a Good Night, and Good Luck, and A woman’s Journey. The sun also came out the series and video games.

Downey, Jr. he began to gain more prominence on the big screen to give life to the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, which puts him in the two films. However, the success really came when he began to interpret Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel movies. His first appearance as an action hero he was in 2008, “Iron Man”, which had two sequels. In addition to this, the actor has made, participated in all of the films in the Avengers and made appearances in other movies in the MCU.

By 2019, we’ve seen Robert Downey Jr. singing with “Iron Man” for the last time at the Stars: Ultimate, where the hero sacrificed himself to save the universe from the villainous Thanos. It is not known if he will return in the future for the Marvel universe. Because of his role in the Marvel comics, he has become one of the players highest-paid in Hollywood between the years of 2013, 2014 and 2015.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

Comments